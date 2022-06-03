Kuwait summons US official over ‘pro-homosexuality’ tweets

Published by

Al-Araby

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the United States embassy’s acting chargé d’affaires over tweets the embassy published that “support homosexuality”, the ministry said in a statement. The US Embassy in Kuwait tweeted earlier on Thursday: “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” “@POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons.” Kuwait said it handed the chargé d’affaires a memorandum stating its rejection of what was published and stressing what it said was the need…

