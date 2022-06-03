Tennis-Billie Jean King receives France’s highest civilian award

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – American former world number one Billie Jean King was awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian award, on Friday. The multiple major winner and LGBTQ rights activist was presented the award at the Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron, 50 years after her 1972 singles triumph at Roland Garros. King, 78, was also honoured at the French Open on Thursday, a day before the award ceremony in Paris in recognition of her fight for women’s sport, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ people in sport. “I am prouder of what I have done off-court than as an athlete,…

