Meri & Kody Brown’s Only Child Leon Comes Out As Transgender

@therealmeribrown/instagram;@mariahbrwn/instagram

The famous offspring of Meri and Kody Brown is sharing their truth.

On Tuesday, June 28, Sister Wives star Leon Brown came out as transgender, opening up about their journey to self discovery in a candid Instagram post. “someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s**t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” they captioned two photos of themself posing in front of intricate oversized doors.

@mariahbrwn/instagram

“so here’s me,” they announced, “definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

The TLC star, formerly known as Mariah, then reflected on the first time they knew they weren’t a girl. “i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive,” Leon noted, seemingly referring to their nontraditional lifestyle as part of a polygamous family, as Kody is also married to Robyn and Janelle Brown. (Sister wife Christine Brown announced in November 2021 that she was leaving her husband after more than 25 years together.)

“so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman,” Leon pointed out, noting that after all that time, they are now ready to “share my favorite self with the world.”

“and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic,” the reality star, 26, gushed. “being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself.”

@therealmeribrown/instagram

As they continue on this process of self discovery, Leon explained, “there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself.”

Leon concluded: “here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

Leon is Meri and Kody’s only child, and while their dad has yet to address his child’s announcement, their mom praised them by sharing Leon’s post to her own Instagram Story.

Leon’s fiancé, Audrey Kriss, also came out as transgender back in December 2021. The lovebirds got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating.