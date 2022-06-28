Todd Chrisley Dropped From Beckett’s Spirits Partnership Following Fraud Conviction

mega

Beckett’s Spirits has officially dropped Todd Chrisley. Tinley Beverage Company Inc stated in a press release via Us Weekly on Monday, June 27, that it “has served notice and has terminated” their agreement with the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, on being their brand ambassador. Meanwhile, the reality star still has Beckett’s Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.

The According to Chrisley host, and his wife, Julie, 49, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, with Julie also being charged with a count of wire fraud.

