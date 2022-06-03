NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Homewrecking Lawsuit, Claims She Never Stole Anyone’s Husband After Boyfriend’s Ex Takes Legal Action

Mega

NeNe Leakeslaughed off accusations she stole her boyfriend from his wife, with the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star saying that’s not in her DNA.

As Radar reported, the 54-year-old was hit with a lawsuit by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who claimed NeNe started a romance with Nyonisela Sioh when he was still married.

NeNe isn’t allowing speculation to swirl — she’s taking action, as usual. She responded to the lawsuit with shade, taking to social media to deny the rumors.

Posting a video of herself, NeNe addressed the lawsuit.

“I’m already out here a husband stealer. This is too much,” she said, referencing the accusations. “Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. I would never!” NeNe added.

She didn’t stop there.

“Nobody want to steal anyone else’s problem, honey!” NeNe said bursting out in laughter with her boyfriend seemingly reacting the same in the background.

She later doubled down on her stance.

NeNe also took to her Instagram Stories to troll Nyonisela’s ex. “Yours, mine, ours,” she posted three clips showing her in the car with her man. The three words are lyrics from a Muni Long song.

NeNe was slapped with the lawsuit in North Carolina last month. According to court documents, Malomine claimed she “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” and had an “active sexual relationship” with Nyonisela until he met the RHOA alum.

She also alleged her husband and NeNe “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair” without her knowledge or consent.

Malomine went on to claim she faced “embarrassment, humiliation, and disgrace” when NeNe shared “intimate pictures” with Nyonisela online.

In the docs, she listed their date of separation as December 17, 2021, noting that NeNe first shared photos with Nyonisela two days before.

“As a result of the adulterous relationship between [Leakes] and [Sioh], the love and affection which existed between [Tehmeh-Sioh] and [Sioh] was alienated, estranged, and destroyed,” she alleged.

Malomine wants $100,000 in damages from NeNe for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.”

NeNe’s reaction makes it clear how she feels about the lawsuit.

Of course, this isn’t the only legal woes NeNe is facing. As Radaronline.com reported, she’s suing Andy Cohen and Bravo, claiming she faced discrimination from the network and RHOA producers.