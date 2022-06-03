Russian State TV Blames Queen Elizabeth For The ‘Collapse’ Of The British Empire

Mega

While Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, news anchors on Russian state TV mocked Elizabeth and suggested she was the reason for the “collapse” of the British Empire.

Rossiya-1, a Russian news channel directly controlled by Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, aired a report this week claiming Britain’s “opulent” celebration and commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a ruse to mask the country’s alleged recent and sudden decline.

“The UK, which as a consequence of its sanctions against Russia is bracing for power cuts, has found the money for an opulent celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee,” the channel said in a recent evening report from straight out of London.

The bizarre report also claimed that Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign saw the “final collapse” of the British Empire, citing examples like the recent independence of former-British colonies and the recent election of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland as a “threat to the realm.”

“The imperial functions of the Anglo-Saxon world long ago passed to the United States, even though Boris Johnson is trying to revive British influence on the European continent by actively interfering in events in Ukraine,” the Russian news report continued.

“[The aim is to] deflect attention from domestic problems like Downing Street parties during lockdown and a general decline in living standards.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, this is just the latest report broadcasted by the Kremlin-controlled Russian state TV and comes as the country’s war against Ukraine hits its 100th day.

In April, the same Russian state TV channel claimed that World War 3 had already begun, and Russia was under attack by NATO for invading Ukraine.

“What it’s escalated into can safely be called World War 3,” Olga Skabeyeva – who is widely considered to be one of Russia’s leading propagandist presenters – said during the propaganda-filled broadcast at the time. “That’s entirely for sure.”

“Now we’re definitely fighting against NATO infrastructure, if not NATO itself. We need to recognize that,” she added.

Despite Russia’s claims of WW3, and the alleged “collapse” of the British Empire under Queen Elizabeth, she and the royal family continue to celebrate her 70 years on the throne, servicing the people of the United Kingdom.