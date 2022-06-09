New wave of Black, gay narratives taking bigger role on NYC theater scene

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A new movement is taking center stage on and off Broadway — and just in time for Pride Month. Stage productions with Black and gay narratives are no longer the understudies on the New York theater scene. These include the Tony-nominated hit musical “A Strange Loop” and baseball-themed play “Take Me Out,” the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fat Ham,” the insightful Off-Broadway dramas “soft” and “what the end will be,” as well as the Theater Row adaptation of “B-Boy Blues.” “A Strange Loop” is nominated for 11 awards, including best musical, original score, book of a musical and orchest…

