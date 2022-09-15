Miami school district says it denied Pulitzer play due to racy scenes. Others say censorship

Published by

Miami Herald

MIAMI — Days after the Miami-Dade County School District denied students from attending Miami New Drama’s production of Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Anna in the Tropics,” school officials pointed to lines and imagery they considered to be “sexually explicit” or inappropriate for school-aged children. Among the examples cited were comments between characters, such as “I would’ve shot the son of [expletive] a long time ago,” and a stage note that referenced lovemaking on top of a table. There’s also a description “of what lovers do” and a violent passage in which a character reads fr…

Read More