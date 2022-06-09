R Kelly ‘poses serious danger to the public’, according to federal prosecutors

Federal prosecutors claim R Kelly “poses a serious danger to the public”.

Prosecutors in the US have recommended that the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer should serve at least 25 years in prison for sexually abusing women after girls after he was found guilty of racketeering and trafficking last year.

In a sentencing memo filed this week, prosecutors said he “preyed upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification” for decades by relying “upon his fame, money and popularity”.

They added: “He continued his crimes and avoided punishment for them for almost 30 years and must now be held to account.”

The 55-year-old singer – whose first name is Robert – plans to appeal the ruling once he has been given his sentence, and his lawyers have argued he should be jailed for a maximum of around 17 years under federal sentencing.

However, prosecutors described his offences as “calculated, methodical, and part of a long-standing pattern”.

They continued: “The government has little doubt that if afforded an opportunity to offend again, the defendant would do so.

“He poses a serious danger to the public. His actions were brazen, manipulative, controlling and coercive. He has shown no remorse or respect for the law.”

Kelly had pleaded not guilty to racketeering and violating a federal law making it illegal to transport people across state lines for prostitution, but the five women and seven men of the jury found him guilty on just their second day of deliberations.

Kelly is due to be sentenced on June 29.

He is still awaiting child pornography and obstruction charges which could lead to further convictions and jail time.

The singer has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him and has repeatedly claimed he is innocent of any alleged sexual misconduct over the years.

In 2008, he was acquitted of child pornography charges.