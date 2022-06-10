Robert De Niro ‘has all of Taylor Swift’s albums’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Robert De Niro has joked he has “all” of Taylor Swift’s albums.

The ‘Taxi Driver’ star opened up about the pop star when asked about the upcoming screening of her ‘All Too Well’ short at his Tribeca Film Festival in New York City and hinted he’s a big fan.

In a joint interview with Variety alongside film festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, the pair were asked how the collaboration came about with Jane replying: “First of all, she’s in the neighbourhood.”

Robert then asked: “She lives in the neighbourhood?” and Jane went on to say: “Well, I’m not supposed to discuss that … We’re always looking to show artists’ work to show what else they do – the interdisciplinary work. It’s always interesting to watch what artists do when they’re not doing what we think that they should continually do.”

They were then asked if they are fans of the singer’s work, and Robert said: “I have all of her albums … I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK.”

Taylor wrote, produced and directed the film and the screening will take place on June 11 at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre. She will also take part in a special talk to discuss her filmmaking.

The Tribeca Film Festival kicked off on June 8 and runs until June 19 and also featured a screening of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary ‘Halftime’.

The movie opened the film festival ahead of its debut on Netflix on June 14 and focuses on the singer’s lengthy career and her 2019 performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.