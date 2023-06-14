Russian parliament gives initial backing to law banning gender change surgery

Published by

Reuters UK

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, gave its initial backing on Wednesday to legislation that would ban gender reassignment surgery. The move was in line with a drive by President Vladimir Putin to crack down on “non-traditional” lifestyles he has portrayed as evidence of Western moral decay. The legislation would ban state agencies from changing a person’s gender in their personal documents. It would outlaw “any medical interventions aimed at shaping a person’s primary and secondary sex characteristics”, according to a document posted in the Duma’s database. …

