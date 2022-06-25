Ryan Resch Becomes First Openly Gay NBA Basketball Ops Person

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Daniel Chavkin The 29-year-old publicly came out on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. Suns vice president of strategy and evaluation Ryan Resch publicly came out as gay, becoming the first openly gay executive on the basketball operations side of an organization. Besides wanting to live his life without hiding who he is, Resch is hoping he can help other people in a similar situation become more comfortable with coming out in the NBA. "Ultimately my goal is to normalize for people in and out of the league the existence of gay men and women on the basketball side," R…

