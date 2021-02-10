Dallas Mavericks are Finished Playing the National Anthem Before Games, Per Mark Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks are finished playing the National Anthem before basketball games, owner Mark Cuban has told ESPN: “Cuban, who declined further comment, made the decision after consulting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Mavericks did not announce the change in policy, but the national anthem has not been played before any of their 13 preseason and regular-season games at the American Airlines Center this season.”

Last June, Cuban said he would join players who decided to take a knee before games and defended them for doing “what they think is right.”

The HuffPost reports: “Shortly after those comments, Cuban addressed critics of his stance, namely Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), saying on Twitter: ‘The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work.’ He deleted the message shortly thereafter.”