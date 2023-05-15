Martha Stewart Lands ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Cover at 81 Alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader

Published by

Grazia USA

The queen of a sexy poolside selfie just landed the ideal new gig — as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model! The lifestyle guru Martha Stewart loves breaking the internet by posting glam photos of herself looking ageless. She’s shared snaps by the pool and many in her hairstylist’s chair nailing the perfect selfie pout. Now, she is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue debut as a 2023 cover star. To announce the news, Stewart stopped by TODAY and said getting asked to be in the issue was a request she’s never had before. “To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I …

