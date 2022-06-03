School board candidate checks out all LGBTQ books from library to ‘preserve innocence’

Published by

Raw Story

By Sky Palma A Maryland school board candidate claims she checked out all of the books from an LGBT pride month display at a local library in order to make it a “safe place for children,” The Frederick News-Post reports. Heather Fletcher, who’s running for a seat on the Frederick County Board of Education, told the News-Post that she checked out the book to prevent other patrons from reading them. “This has nothing to do with the gay community,” Fletcher said. “It has to do with the preservation of innocence.” She said that although she hasn’t yet returned the books, she plans to do so, but sh…

Read More