Ukraine, Russia exchange hundreds of fallen soldiers at front

A woman walks past a house destroyed by the Russian military in the village of Andriivka in the Kiev region. 03 June is the 100th day of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged the bodies of some 320 fallen soldiers, according to authorities in Kiev.

The exchange took place on June 2 on the front line in the Zaporizhzhya region, with each side handing over 160 bodies, the Ukrainian government said on Saturday.

Ukraine had repeatedly called on Russia to receive its fallen soldiers, accusing the leadership in Moscow of treating its own forces like “cannon fodder” and not caring about a dignified burial.

Ukrainian intelligence services and the general staff of the armed forces were involved in the exchange.