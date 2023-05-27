Zelenskyy responds to civil partnerships petition

Published by

The New Voice

Read also: Petition for Pantheon of Ukraine’s Heroes at Askold’s Grave in Kyiv gets 25,000 signatures In the petition, several civil organizations urged the president to support Bill № 9103 on the institution of registered partnerships and ask the Ukrainian Parliament to pass it as soon as possible. “Overcoming severe trials, the Ukrainian state has consciously chosen to move towards European standards, the foundation of which are three fundamental values of the Council of Europe — democracy, rule of law, and human rights,” Zelenskyy’s message said. “European law assumes that respect and prote…

Read More