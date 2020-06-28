Sacha Baron Cohen Crashes Far-Right Militia Event, Engages Willing Crowd in ‘Racist, Hateful, Disgusting’ Songs: WATCH

A disguised Sacha Baron Cohen crashed a white supremacist right-wing militia event in Olympia, Washington on Saturday and sang racist songs (video below) to the crowd for at least 8 minutes, getting the crowd to sing along with him before the jig was up.

The event was the ‘March for Our Rights 3’ rally sponsored by the Washington Three Percenters and the Borat comic reportedly booked the gig through a last-minute big donor. Cohen reportedly arrived with a large security detail which blocked organizers from turning off generators that powered the speakers and from mounting the stage to remove Cohen once he had started. When he could no longer hold off organizers, Cohen and crew reportedly fled in a waiting ambulance.

Cohen’s song contained these lyrics: “Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu… Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. WHO, what we gotta do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do!”

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% – a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists – in Olympia.



A councilman from Yelm City, James Blair, reported on the event afterwards: “He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting sh*t. His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator.”

Said Matt Marshall, a 3 Percenters in Washington founder, in a video posted to Twitter: “…They wanted to bring in some bands, have some music, give us a nice stage, set it up, amp it better. It felt a little weird but then started paying for stuff like port-a-potties, stage rentals, [and] barriers. Well, the second band started playing their set and about halfway into a set, or where I’d expect for them to be about done, they started into a an incredibly racist song. At that moment, we realized that our organizers were nowhere to be found… as one of the organizers, we tried to pull the plug. They had four armed security on the generator, so we couldn’t even cut the power. We tried to get on the stage to kick the band off. They had all the security around the stage, was then blocking us from getting to the stage… All the security turned on us. We bum-rushed them, got through security, unplugged the mic, got the guy off the stage, and they jumped into an ambulance with lights and sirens on to get out of here.”

The Daily Beast reports: “According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, ‘The reference to 3 percent stems from the dubious historical claim that only 3 percent of American colonists fought against the British during the War of Independence.’ Baron Cohen, who may have pulled the stunt for a possible second season of his Showtime series Who Is America?, was dressed in overalls and a fake beard as he sang about injecting Obama, Fauci, the World Health Organization, CNN and anyone who was wearing a mask with the ‘Wuhan flu’ or alternatively chopping them up ‘like the Saudis do.'”

Baron reportedly came back for the interviews about what happened.