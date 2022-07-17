Adele ‘set to reschedule Las Vegas shows’

Adele is reportedly set to announce rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer – who recently performed in London’s Hyde Park – cancelled her comeback shows in January, but she’s now planning to perform in Vegas at the end of the year.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Adele loved performing in London and it gave her the drive to push forward with her Vegas residency. An announcement is coming in the next few weeks. Management have asked for a celebration to promote her return.”

Adele originally planned to perform at Caesars Palace in Vegas, but her shows could now take place at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatre, which has a larger capacity.

Earlier this year, a source claimed Adele “will do everything she can” to reschedule her Las Vegas residency as soon as possible.

The singer was forced to postpone her shows at Caesars Palace after COVID hit her backstage team – but Adele is determined to reschedule the shows as quickly as possible, according to the insider.

The source said in January: “There are two slots in this year’s calendar, from the end of February to the start of May, and from the middle of June to the middle of September. But if they can’t work then it could be 2023 by the time they’re rescheduled.

“The rest of the weekend dates in the year are taken up by other acts including Sting and Rod Stewart.”

Adele has a jam-packed work schedule, but she’s determined to take to the stage in Las Vegas.

The insider added: “Adele’s schedule is mammoth and it makes rescheduling a challenge but she is devoted to her fans and will do everything she can to get them back in the diary quickly.”