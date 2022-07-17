Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

Tom Daley wants to be a ‘designer for life’

Leave a Comment

Published by
BANG Showbiz English
597972 origin 1

Tom Daley wants to be a “designer for life” once he’s done with diving.

The 28-year-old diver is an avid knitter and launched his own Made With Love clothing range earlier this year, and while he’s still hoping to compete at the 2024 Olympics, he’s achieved all his goals in the sport so is now thinking ahead to the future beyond the pool.

Confirming he wants to dive in the next Olympics, told Grazia magazine: “But if you’re asking me this right now, I mean, I’ve achieved everything that I want to achieve in diving.

“Once I finish diving I want to be a designer for life.”

Tom – who has four-year-old son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black – thinks too much pressure is put on young sports stars and they should have something else to focus on.

He said: “What I’ve learned as I’ve got older as an athlete is the more time you take off, the more you get out of the sport when you’re actually doing it.”

The Olympic gold winner admitted he has “wanted to walk away” from the sport “more often than you’d think” and it was “really in the last year” while training for the Tokyo games that he “figured out how to have a good relationship with his body”, after being branded “fat” by a coach when he was 15 led to him battling bulimia.

He added: “So then all of a sudden I’m on the diving board thinking, ‘Oh gosh, everybody thinks I’m fat.’ And that really, really messed with my head.

“It gave me all kinds of body image issues that I still have to this day. I had a real struggle with bulimia for a while.”

Related Posts