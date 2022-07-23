Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Rare ‘Showstopping’ Appearance In West Hollywood

mega

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted out and about in West Hollywood at the ever-exclusive San Vicente Bungalows. The newlyweds were accompanied by Spears’ agent, Cade Hudson.

San Vicente Bungalows is a Hollywood celebrity hotspot owned by Jeff Klein known for its exclusivity and privacy afforded to its A-Lister guests.

“It was a total showstopper at a place that is accustomed to seeing megastars,” a source spilled of the surprise sighting. “It was weird. … Everyone stopped talking as Britney walked in and through the crowd to her table.”

Also dining at the members-only L.A. club — whose membership can cost roughly $4,200 a year — were political pundit Monica Lewinsky and American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, who were said to be seated at a table together.

A few tables away from the “Oops, I Did It Again” singer and her husband was basketball legend Stephen Curry who “looked in awe” of the pop star.

Things are continuing to look up for the Princess of Pop. She tied the knot with her hunky hubby in June and quickly moved into a lavish home in the same neighborhood as her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and her teenage sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

“Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often,” spilled a source on the surprising move. “They dig their mom’s pool and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place.”

“The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home. Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place.”

Page Six was first to break the news of the San Vicente Bungalows sighting.