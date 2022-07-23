New Book Hints Duchess Camilla Was The One Who Made ‘Racist’ Comment About Archie, Source Responds With Denial

mega

More than a year has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed a senior member of the royal family made racist remarks about the color of son Archie‘s skin — and yet no one has been found guilty of the incident.

However, Tom Bower‘s new biography seems to hint that Prince Charles‘ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, could be the culprit.

In Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, it’s claimed that when Harry, 37, first began dating Markle, 40, in 2016, his stepmother, 75, tried to make a joke, saying, “Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?”

However, once this excerpt made the rounds on the internet, a source spoke up and defended her, stating, “Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about.”

mega

Nonetheless, the author’s page-turner also claimed Camilla’s remark was one of the things that pushed the parents-of-two to retreat to California, as Bower wrote, “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.”

NETFLIX DUMPS MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY — DETAILS

Camilla has never had a strong relationship with Harry — though the same can be said of her dynamic with Prince William, 40, as well, as they believe her and Charles’ romance led to the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

“She got her claws into my dad and never let go for an instant,” William allegedly told a confidante in 1992. “That’s why my mom died — because she fled to Paris instead of being safe with her family.”

mega

Additionally, the source said the Duke of Sussex “didn’t take kindly to Camilla. This was the woman who had stepped into his late mother’s shoes and Harry was not about to welcome her as a future stepmother. He was often over-polite and generally cool towards Camilla. And the more he learned about his dad’s affair with her, the more distant he became.”

Some believe Harry will take aim at Camilla in his memoir, which is expected to debut later this year.

“After the reports she was involved in his parents’ marriage and then stepped into Diana’s shoes as Charles’ wife, I suspect Camilla will be in his sights,” Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell spilled. “So I’d say Harry’s set to reveal any Camilla secrets.”

The source who issued the denial spoke to Page Six.

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast, “The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession.” Listen below!