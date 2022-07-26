Candace Cameron Bure Turns To Religion After JoJo Siwa’s ‘Rudest Celebrity’ Diss: ‘Trust The Lord Always’

MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure is turning to her faith after JoJo Siwa dragged her name through the mud, dubbing the Full House alum the “rudest celebrity” the dancer has ever met.

On Monday, July 25, the 46-year-old posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “Trust The Lord always,” and the Bible verse Isaiah 26:4, which stated: “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock.”

It’s unclear if Bure’s post was directly addressing Siwa’s shocking comment, but it did come shortly after the 19-year-old dancer slammed the Fuller House star in a TikTok video while doing superlatives.

The Dance Moms alum did not go into detail about what occurred during her alleged unpleasant experience with Bure, but the stars may have crossed paths on set of Dancing With the Stars at some point, as Siwa competed on Season 30 and Bure on Season 18.

(Siwa came in second place and became the first contestant to have a same-sex partner, taking to the dance floor with Jenna Johnson. Bure finished in third place during her season.)

The seemingly feuding celebs also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show together back in 2019.

Following Siwa’s shocking TikTok posted Sunday, July 24, social media users shared their reactions, with some believing Bure’s faith may have played a role in her alleged behavior towards Siwa, who came out as gay in January 2021.

“JoJo Siwa is queer, Candace Cameron Bure is deeply conservative. Not hard to believe,” noted one person on Twitter.

Another quipped: “Imagine how mean Candace Cameron Bure must be because Jojo Siwa literally grew up knowing Abby Lee Miller and still said Candace is worse,” referring to the pop star’s intense former dance teacher who starred alongside Siwa on Dance Moms.

However, others weren’t buying Siwa’s claims, with one critic tweeting, “I can’t stand JoJo. Sure, you danced for Abby Miller and defended her even tho she was downright abusive to everyone, but Candace Cameron who has been called many things but never rude, was the rudest celebrity you ever met. Sure……”