‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg TRASHES Matt Gaetz For Outrageous Remarks On Abortion Activists

@theview/youtube;mega

Whoopi Goldberg didn’t mince words while reacting to Matt Gaetz‘s outrageous remarks on abortion activists and the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Radar has learned.

On Monday’s episode of The View, she could barely wait to tear into his shocking rhetoric at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

@theview/youtube

At one point on the talk show, a clip was shown from his speech as the congressman weighed in on the battle for reproductive rights.

“Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies?” Gaetz asked the crowd. “The people are just disgusting. Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?”

“Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb,” he declared as some audience members gasped. Gaetz quipped that some women have “ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade.”

“They’re like 5’2″, 350 pounds, and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest,'” he continued. “A few of them need to get up and march — they need to get up and march for like an hour a day. Swing those arms, get the blood pumpin’, maybe mix in a salad.”

mega

After watching the clip again, Goldberg blasted Gaetz with a short and simple response.

“So says the man who supposedly pays for sex,” she fired back on The View.

Gaetz is currently being investigated for alleged sex trafficking and statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl. RadarOnline.com should note that he has not been charged with any crime and has denied the claims.

Host Sara Haines entered the conversation after Goldberg, and said she was shocked he was still being booked for speaking gigs at this time, pointing out his comments left no room for “any intellectual conversation.”

Haines echoed how many pro-choice supporters feel the way they do because they want other people who “don’t have a voice” to have the right to decide what to do with their bodies.

mega

Meanwhile, Ana Navarro said she didn’t even want to chat about him too much because it gave him “relevancy.” The host concluded her point by bringing up a viral story about a young girl who had to cross state lines after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

She stated, “Let me just say this: a 10-year-old girl does not look like a thumb.”