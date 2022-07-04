Hollywood Heartthrob To Reclusive A-Lister: Look Back At Brad Pitt’s Personal Life & Career Over The Years — Photos

mega

When it comes to movie stars who are equal parts handsome and successful, Brad Pitt is undeniably at the top of the list. The actor, 58, has proved time and time again he’s more than just a pretty face, having earned countless awards and dabbling in activism.

Raised in Missouri, the actor moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting dreams in the ’80s — and much like his peers, he struggled to get work at first. He eventually nabbed recurring roles in shows like Dallas, and by 1992, his flick A River Runs Through It premiered, and critics, as well as moviegoers, began taking notice.

By the mid-90’s, the father-of-six had achieved man of the hour status thanks to iconic films like Legends of the Fall, Interview with the Vampire and Seven. While working on the latter, he struck up a romance with costar Gwyneth Paltrow. The pair got engaged but called it off in 1997.

Pitt soon became a bonafide A-list movie star, putting out star-studded movies like Fight Club and Ocean’s Eleven. It was around that time that he and Jennifer Aniston got together, but after five years of marriage, they parted ways in 2005 — the same year his and Angelina Jolie‘s flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith debuted.

Shortly after he and the Friends actress filed for divorce, Pitt and Jolie became inseparable.

In 2006, Brangelina confirmed they were expecting their first child together, Shiloh. They welcomed twins Vivienne and Knox in 2008, and Pitt formally adopted her three other kids, Maddox, Pax and Zahara, as well.

His career kept up at its steady pace, with box office blockbusters like Inglourious Basterds.

He and Jolie tied the knot in 2014, but had a messy split in 2016 that involved the Hollywood hunk being investigated by child services and the FBI, though he was ultimately cleared. The exes are still embroiled in a custody case, and it’s believed the actor doesn’t get to see the children very often.

Pitt eventually revealed he had a drinking problem, and in 2016, he decided to get sober.

Over the past few years, he’s retreated a bit from the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves, and he finally received the coveted Best Actor Oscar win for 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In a recent candid interview with GQ, he said that he spent “years with a low-grade depression,” but he’s now feeling better, explaining, “It’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy.”