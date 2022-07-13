Jane Lynch is “so glad” that Lea Michele is getting to star in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway.

The 61-year-old actress believes her former ‘Glee’ co-star, 35, is going to take the role of Fanny Brice – which was originated by Barbra Streisand in the 60s and earnt her a Tony and an Oscar- and “make it her own” after she takes the reins from the musical’s current leading lady, Beanie Feldstein.

Jane – who is departing the role of Fanny’s mother as Lea joins and being replaced by veteran performer Tovah Feldshuh – told Deadline: “We have been in touch about it. You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together.] I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on ‘Glee.”

Lea – who played noted Barbra Streisand fanatic on the Ryan Murphy musical comedy-drama – confirmed the news on her social media

She wrote on Instagram: “A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th.”

Last month, Beanie first revealed that she would be departing the show in September but on Sunday (10.07.22), the 29-year-old actress announced that she was leaving earlier following “the production decided to take the show in a different direction” and will now be doing her final performance on July 31 after her interpretation was met with mixed reviews.

The ‘Booksmart’ star called playing the role “a lifelong dream”.

Beanie said: “Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor. Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated. I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew.”

She added: “The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st.”