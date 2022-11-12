Lea Michele forced to pull out of Funny Girl after suffering a back injury

Lea Michele had to miss a performance of ‘Funny Girl’ after sustaining a back injury.

The 36-year-old actress is starring as comedienne Fanny Brice in a Broadway revival of the classic musical but had to pull out of the show on Friday (11.11.22) just two hours before curtain up and promised she will be back tomorrow.

She tweeted: “Hey everyone. Unfortunately, I will be out of Funny Girl tonight. I hurt my back and my doctor is requiring me to rest tonight or else I would be there. I will be back tomorrow. Love to all.”

The former ‘Glee’ star was temporarily replaced in the role – which was made famous by Barbra Streisand in the 1964 film – by understudy Julie Benko and the official team behind the production released a statement of support for their leading lady as she recovered.

The statement read: “Sending all of our healing wishes to Lea Michele, who will be out of tonight’s performance. The amazing Julie Benko (@jujubee) will be on as Fanny”(sic)

Lea – who played ambitious wannabe Broadway star Rachel Berry on the hit Fox TV series – recently explained that she is “having the time of her life” starring in the musical that features standards such as ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ and ‘I’m the Greatest Star.’

She said: “I’m loving living in the bubble that is the safe home and space of this theater and this cast. If I did not know and feel the support that I have from everyone, this would be very scary for me. I’m literally having the time of my life.”