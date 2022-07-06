Published by

Brad Pitt suffers from prosopagnosia.

The 58-year-old actor has never officially been diagnosed but believes he suffers from the condition, which is also known as face blindness, and he thinks it has led people to have the wrong opinion of him.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Brad explained that he often struggles to remember new people and he worries that people think of him as “remote, aloof, inaccessible and self-absorbed”.

When author Ottessa Moshfegh told Brad that her husband believes he has the same condition, Brad said: “Nobody believes me! I wanna meet another.”

Brad has struggled with his condition for years and in 2013, he admitted that a lot of people hate him because of it.

He previously told Esquire: “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them. So I swear to God, I took one year where I just said, This year, I’m just going to cop to it and say to people, ‘Okay, where did we meet?’ But it just got worse. People were more offended. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.’ But I p*** more people off.

“You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’ But it’s a mystery to me, man. I can’t grasp a face and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested.”

Prosopagnosia occurs when there is a problem in the Temporo-Occipital area of the right side of the brain and symptoms and treatments vary among patients.