Macy Gray: My comments on gender were grossly misunderstood

Macy Gray has insisted that the comments she made on gender were “grossly misunderstood.”

The 54-year-old singer spoke out about her views on what constitutes a woman on Monday (04.06.22) where she noted that “changing body parts” does not make a person female and faced backlash online, so took to Twitter to explain that she “supports” the trans community.

She tweeted: “i got nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities. i’ve been a supporter since day one and never a fake one. my statement on piers morgan was GROSSLY misunderstood. i respect everyone’s right to be whoever they wana b” (sic)

The statement came less than 24 hours after she said that while she would call someone by their chosen pronouns to appease them, it still does not change the facts and claimed that there can be “a lot of judgement” for those who “just say it how it is.”

Speaking on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ on TalkTV, she said: “I will say this and everybody’s gonna hate me but – as a woman – just because you go change your parts, it doesn’t make you a woman, sorry. I know that for a fact. A woman is a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And have a vagina!

“You want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, Because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got surgery. I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree. There is a lot of judgement and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is. Do you know what I mean? A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding oneself doesn’t change that Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman!”