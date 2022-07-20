Towleroad Gay News

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

New iPhone and Apple Watch patent hints at lasers and more

A new patent appears to suggest new iPhone and Apple Watches could come with lasers.

As reported by Pocket-lint, Horizontal Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (or HCSEL) under the display

The outlet suggests lasers could be used to improve Face ID and Touch ID or analyse air quality.

However, the patent points to using lasers for AR features, noting they can “gather performance metrics for the user’s interaction with an augmented or virtual world.”

The patent also mentions them being “used to provide insights into a user’s general wellness, or may be used as positive feedback to individuals using technology to pursue wellness goals.”

Elsewhere, HCSELs could be used to take the camera to new levels.

As always, just because it’s in the patent, does not necessarily mean it will come to fruition.

