Apple to increase ads on iPhones

Apple is reportedly planning to add more ads to the iPhone.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Maps, Apple Books and Apple Podcasts apps could also see more advertising.

In his recent newsletter, the tech expert said the tech giant has tested having more ads in the Maps app.

Currently, the Stocks app and Apple News have ads, as does the App Store and Search bar.

Ads first appeared on the App Store in 2016.

Last year, Apple asked users if they’d like to see more Personalised Ads.

It all comes after the firm’s advertising revenue increased by a whopping 238 per cent to $3.7 billion in 2021.