New York’s Jewish Museum dedicates show to art scene between 1962-64

"Tropical Zone" by Kenneth Noland is among the works on display in a New York Jewish Museum show exploring the tumultuous mid-1960s period. Christina Horsten/dpa

Even in the city that never sleeps, some periods have been more vibrant than others.

Manhattan’s Jewish Museum is now putting the spotlight on the time between 1962 and 1964, “a pivotal three-year period in the history of art and culture in New York City.”

Dubbed “New York: 1962-1964,” the exhibit showcases paintings and sculptures by artists like Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg and Nancy Grossman alongside everyday objects from the period like TVs, furniture and jukeboxes.

The show examines “how artists living and working in New York responded to their rapidly changing world,” marked by events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 which culminated in Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech, and the assassination of then President John F. Kennedy that same year.

According to the museum, this is the last exhibition conceived and curated by late Italian art historian Germano Celant, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 79 after contracting coronavirus.