Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

Steve Bannon’s legal defense in tatters as judge hints he should seek a plea deal: report

Leave a Comment

598032 origin 1
Published by
Raw Story

By Tom Boggioni With jury selection expected to begin on Monday, the Washington Post reports that Steve Bannon is looking at a very brief trial followed by conviction based upon U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols’s rulings and comments to date that seems to suggest the former advisor to Donald Trump may want to work out a deal with prosecutors. As the Post’s Devlin Barrett and Spencer Hsu write, every legal maneuver Bannon and his attorneys have attempted has fallen apart as he has tried to get out from under contempt of Congress charges. In a telling exchange last week, exasperated Ban…

Read More

Related Posts