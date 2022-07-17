Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

Viagra and Cialis are in certain honey products, FDA warns

Leave a Comment

598022 origin 1
Published by
NJ.com

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to four companies that produce honey after lab testing revealed that their products contained Viagra and Cialis. Both medications are used to treat erectile dysfunction in men and are meant to be taken under the guidance of a physician. The drugs can cause harm when mixed with other substances because it can cause dangerously low blood pressure levels, according to the FDA. The following companies received warnings from the FDA after the lab tests revealed the substances: US Royal HoneyMKS EnterpriseShopaax.com1am USA Incorporated db…

Read More

Related Posts