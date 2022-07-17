Viagra and Cialis are in certain honey products, FDA warns

Published by

NJ.com

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to four companies that produce honey after lab testing revealed that their products contained Viagra and Cialis. Both medications are used to treat erectile dysfunction in men and are meant to be taken under the guidance of a physician. The drugs can cause harm when mixed with other substances because it can cause dangerously low blood pressure levels, according to the FDA. The following companies received warnings from the FDA after the lab tests revealed the substances: US Royal HoneyMKS EnterpriseShopaax.com1am USA Incorporated db…

