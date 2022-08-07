Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour are engaged

Abbi Jacobson is engaged to Jodi Balfour.

The 38-year-old actress – who has been dating ‘Bomb Girls’ star Jodi, 35, since 2020 – is reportedly set to tie the knot with her girlfriend after being spotted on the red carpet sporting a ring on her finger at a premiere on Thursday (04.08.22), according to Entertainment Tonight.

The ‘Broad City’ actress later shared the images to her Instagram stories, but did not comment on the supposed engagement publicly.

The pair were attending the premiere for ‘A League of Their Own’, with Abbi choosing to wear a floor-length red dress whilst Jodi opted for a long pink dress with one white boot and one red boot.

The supposed engagement comes just under a year after the pair first announced they were dating in October 2021 and had kept it secret for a year.

Alongside a snap of them both, Abbi wrote on Instagram at the time: “One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky . [heart emoji]”

Back in 2018, Abbi – who has previously dated the likes of Carrie Brownstein and Ilana Glazer – revealed that she “goes both ways” and insisted that any potential partner has to be funny and pursue something they are passionate about.

She said: “I kind of go both ways; I date men and women. I date men and women. They have to be funny, doing something they love. I don’t know—I’ve never really been interviewed about this before. Yeah, who knows? The world is my oyster!”