Bradley Cooper Back Together With Ex Irina Shayk 3 Years After Split, Couple Gets Cozy On Tropical Vacation

mega

Bradley Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk have sparked rumors they are back together after taking a romantic-looking vacation together years after their split, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Russian supermodel shared a series of photos from the trip on Instagram. Irina was seen smiling from ear to ear while she posed with large pigs on a beautiful beach.

In the middle of her slideshow, a photo appeared showing the model rocking a bikini while standing extremely close to the shirtless actor.

Bradley was seen pouring water into a bucket for the pigs that were roaming the island. The exes looked very comfortable next to each other while they leaned in close for the snap.

@irinashayk/instagram

In another photo, Bradley and Irina were seen feeding sharks in the ocean. The exes 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine was not seen nor did the two seem to have anyone else on the trip with them.

The vacation comes weeks after Bradley was linked to Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin. A source told Page Six that the two were dating after being introduced together by Anna Wintour.

mega

However, sources told RadarOnline.com that the two were only friends and were not romantically involved with each other.

Bradley and Irina’s reunion is a bit surprising given their breakup in 2019. The couple had been together for 4 years but were never married.

The two quickly decided they would share joint custody of their daughter. They never went to court to make it official but they have never had any public drama about the arrangement. Both agreed to stay in New York to raise their kid.

mega

The couple kept their romance low-key for years with Irina previously saying about her relationship, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice.”

She added, “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”