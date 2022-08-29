Britney Spears doesn’t want to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 40-year-old pop star gained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 after 13 years but despite receiving several lucrative offers, she thinks her story is “beyond” the concept of a sit-down interview.

She said: “I really don’t think any of that is relevant, getting paid to tell your story. I feel like it’s kind of silly. I have offers to interview with Oprah and so many people, lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down, proper interview.”

The ‘…Baby One More Time’ hitmaker was placed under the arrangement back in 2008 after suffering a number of personal problems and although she is “embarrassed” by the situation, she feels more “confident” these days in sharing her story and claimed the whole conservatorship was “pre-meditated” and that she hasn’t told the world “the half of it.”

Speaking in a lengthy voice note initially posted to YouTube on Sunday (28.08.22), she added: “I’ve always been scared of the judgment and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing, period, and the skepticism and the cynical people and their opinions of what people would actually think. [I’m] in a place now where I’m a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I’ve been through.

“There were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance, holding me down on a gurney. I know now it was all premeditated. A woman introduced the idea [of a conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it.”

The ‘Circus’ singer then went on to allege that she was forced to go back to work “right away” and was made to “feel like nothing” despite being treated “like a superstar.”

She added: “I started working right away. I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym… I never remember feeling so demoralized. They made me feel like nothing,” she said. “And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful. I didn’t even really do anything, and I had like a SWAT team [show up] — none of it made sense to me.

“I didn’t give a f*** anymore because I couldn’t go where I wanted to go, I couldn’t have the nannies that I wanted to have, I couldn’t have cash,” she alleged. “It was just demoralizing. I was kind of like in this conspiracy thing of people claiming and treating me like a superstar, but yet they treated me like nothing.”