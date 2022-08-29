Lizzo tells Americans to vote for change

Lizzo has urged Americans to vote for change.

The 34-year-old singer urged her fans to overturn “oppressing laws” in the US, as she collected the Music Video for Good accolade at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (28.08.22).

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker – who won the award for her ‘About Damn Time’ video – said: “Thank you so much, thank you to Christian [Breslauer], who directed the video, Kenny. I don’t know what Music Video for Good means, but I do know what your vote means, and that’s a f****** lot. Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country.

“So remember, when you’re voting for your favourite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

Lizzo – who is a high-profile advocate for body positivity – also took the opportunity to hit back at her critics.

She said: “Now, to the b****** that got something to say about me in this dress … you know what? I’m not going to say nothing. They be like ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because b**** this is winning ho!”

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously claimed that her voice has always been “deeply rooted in a political nature”.

The pop star explained: “I think my voice is always so deeply rooted in a political nature because of who I am. I am black – if you wanted to characterise me in the ways that we characterise people and black women – and I grew up in Detroit and Houston and didn’t have the privilege of the upper class, do you know what I’m saying?

“We all have privilege, but I think that when I tell my story, coming from that place and giving you that perspective, I think that by default that makes me political.”