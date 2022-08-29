Donald Trump ends his weekend by insulting NASA

Published by
AlterNet
By Brandon Gage Former President Donald Trump spent Sunday evening griping on his Twitter knockoff app Truth Social about a variety of topics that appear to be eating away at his psyche following a weekend full of potentially devastating personal legal developments. The first post appeared at 6:15 p.m., wherein Trump maintained his innocence in the multitude of criminal probes that are underway into his post-presidency behavior: Here we go again! The Radical Left Dems fraudulently created the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, they got caught and failed, but tried to get me with ‘…