Ellen Has Not Contacted Ex-Lover Anne Heche Following Fiery Crash Into LA Home

Mega Mega

Ellen DeGeneres has not reached out to offer words of support to her ex Anne Heche following her near-fatal car crash, Radar has learned.

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com that the famous talk show host has not contacted Anne Heche, whom she dated from 1997 to 2000, or even sent a message.

“Ellen is aware of the horrible incident, she read about the news like everyone, but she has not made any attempt to reach out directly to Anne or members of her family,” sources tell RadarOnline.com. “The pair haven’t spoken in years, although Ellen wants nothing but the best for Anne.”

Heche’s relationship with DeGeneres was groundbreaking when they got together in 1997, with Heche making the decision at the time to go public and come out of the closet.

Mega

“My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract,” Heche claimed. “At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’ I took Ellen to the premiere, and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman.”

“I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Heche was rushed to an intensive care unit with “severe burns” after a fiery crash.

Eyewitnesses claimed Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into the garage of an apartment building. Residents attempted to get Anne out of the car but she drove off. Moments later, she crashed into a home and started a fire. Photos from the scene show a bottle in Anne’s cupholder that appeared to be alcohol.

Mega

“She’s lucky to be alive,” a source said. “She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

Hours before the crash, a new episode of Heche’s podcast Better Together was released. On the show, the actress and her co-host Heather Duffy talked about drinking vodka and wine.

“Today’s been a very unique day,” Heche said to Duffy. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are … some days are those no good very bad days. And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that.”

Heche has yet to make an official comment on the matter. Law enforcement obtained a warrant to draw the actress’ blood to test for drugs and alcohol.