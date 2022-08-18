Far From Over: Angelina Jolie ‘Desperately’ Searching For New Ways To Ruin Brad Pitt As Legal Battle Rages On

mega

Not ready to give up. As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to fight tooth and nail against each other in their many legal battles, the Maleficent star is “desperately trying to find something new” to take down her A-List ex-husband, claimed an insider.

This comes after the FBI failed to file charges against Pitt in connection with a physical altercation that allegedly occurred during a private flight in 2016.

Earlier this year, Jolie filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI, asking to be given access to documents connected to their investigation surrounding the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s alleged domestic violence.

According to the suit, Pitt is said to have drunkenly lashed out at his then-wife while aboard a private plane with their brood. The actor “grabbed [Angelina] by the head, shaking her,” the FBI documents read. When their children asked if she was alright, Pitt yelled, “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

Jolie claimed she’s experienced other moments of domestic violence from her estranged ex, including him pushing her and pouring his beer on her. She also stated in the original court filing that Pitt hit their son Maddox.

Authorities reviewed the details of the case the following year in November 2017, eventually coming to the decision not to charge Pitt with a crime.

This is only one of many legal spats between the volatile exes. Aside from their lengthy custody battle — the pair shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — the former spouses are also embroiled in a heated battle over their Château Miraval winery.

Jolie and Pitt first bought the sprawling French winery in 2008. Prior to their 2016 split, Pitt claimed they agreed they would not sell off their interest in the property without both of them agreeing on the future buyer. However, theTroy actor is accusing Jolie of selling her cut in the business to Russian oligarch Yuri Sheffler in an attempt to “undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Page Six was first to report Jolie was “desperate” to dig up new dirt on Pitt.