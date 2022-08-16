Fun With The Familia! Madonna Lets Loose In Italy To Celebrate Her & Son Rocco’s Birthdays

mega

The superstar, who turned 64, posted photos and videos on Instagram of their fun family-filled dinner, where they were treated to table-side performances and plenty of food.

“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco#rocco 🦁🎂🎉🍾♥️,” she captioned one set of pics, which she followed up with a montage video from the trip, calling her brood the “Sicilian clan.”

The latter showed the star in her hotel room, where she uttered in a melodic tune, “happy birthday to me.”

Other highlights from the video include scenic surroundings and Madonna dancing up a storm before Rocco, now 22, is serenaded with the birthday song and presented a fancy cake shaped like an old school suitcase.

MADONNA’S MANAGER SAID HER CAREER WAS ‘OVER’ AFTER ICONIC MTV PERFORMANCE

“It’s a vintage bag for a vintage lover,” the mom-of-six noted of the cake choice.

While the vacation footage of the Grammy winner was relatively tame, some of her kids have grown embarrassed of her nonstop partying and skin-baring outfits.

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous. She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end,” a source said. “It makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself.”

The superstar clearly brushes off their complaints, as earlier this summer, she released her first nonfungible token (NFT), which featured a nude rendering of herself giving birth to bugs. Unsurprisingly, she received a ton of backlash for the artwork, but as usual, she stood her ground and defended herself.

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” she explained. “I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos. I say we need a forest with creepy crawly bugs coming out of me. Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina.”