Madonna Slammed for Calling Out Fan Sitting Down at Her Concert Before Realizing They Were in a Wheelchair

Madonna fans are in shock! During the hitmaker's Thursday, March 7, Celebration Tour show at the Kia Forum in California, she was involved in a cringeworthy moment when she called out a concertgoer for sitting down before discovering they were a wheelchair user “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” the “Like a Virgin” songstress said in a clip. Once she realized her error she attempted to apologize to the individual. “Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” she stated. “I'm glad you are here.” After the video of the incident went viral, fans…

