Holly Madison Admits Having Sex With Hugh Hefner Was A ‘Chore,’ Only Did It To Avoid Being ‘Kicked Out’ Of The Playboy Mansion

Former Playmate Holly Madison is letting everyone in on what really went down behind closed Playboy Mansion doors. In the premiere episode of her and ex-Playmate Bridget Marquardt‘s podcast, “Girls Next Level,” the former dished on the cringe-worthy details about what it was like to be intimate with late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Madison, 42, admitted that when it came to sleeping with Hefner — who passed in 2017 — she and the other girls tried to get it over “with as quickly as possible” since no one wanted to actually participate.

“We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house,” she confessed. “He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed.”

Making matters worse, other Playmates were asked to be in the room while it was happening.

“I can’t explain to you how embarrassing the whole routine was,” she insisted. “You’re literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people who hate you and talk s**t about you while you’re having sex — and you can hear it. It was just like hell.”

The mom-of-two summarized her entire experience as a Playboy bunny as “traumatic,” having previously revealed that things went downhill the very first time she went out with Hefner.

“I wasn’t necessarily expecting to have sex that night. I thought it would be more of a first date — even though, obviously, it’s not a very traditional first date,” she recalled. “I thought it would be more the type of thing where I saw what happened, saw what was going on. If I wasn’t comfortable with it, I wouldn’t have to do anything and I could make my decision on whether I wanted to come back for date No. 2 or not.”

After sleeping together the Girls Next Door star felt like she had to stay the night, as she knew it would improve her chances of being allowed to live at the swanky pad.

“I felt like, ‘There’s no taking that back, so I might as well get what I came for,'” said Madison. “I felt like by moving myself in and getting what I wanted from the situation, that was demanding respect in a way. I felt like if I didn’t do that, I was just going to be haunted by this experience.”