Jane Lynch Departing Broadway Show ‘Funny Girl’ Earlier Than Expected — Is Lea Michele To Blame?

Jane Lynch will be leaving the Broadway production of Funny Girl in mid-August as opposed to early September.

The actress, who had been playing Mrs. Brice, a.k.a. Fanny’s mother, last show will be on August 14, as she is going on a planned vacation. She was originally going to leave from August 15 and return on August 23, but the producers agreed to let her depart ahead of her getaway.

The production originally noted that the Glee alum‘s last performance would have been on September 4.

Tovah Feldshuh will take over on September 6 — the same day that Lea Michele, who also appeared on Glee alongside Lynch, will replace Beanie Feldstein as the leading lady.

“As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive!” Lynch said in a statement. “I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights.”

Unfortunately, Lynch and Michele won’t be able to have a Glee reunion in the Big Apple, but the former wishes her nothing but the best.

“We have been in touch about it,” Lynch said. “You know, it was just a really strong idea to have [Tovah] Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together].”

The Only Murders in the Building star added, “I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee.“

Feldstein revealed via social media that she was walking away from the role.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” she said in mid-July. “I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart.”

“I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew,” Feldstein added. “The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart.”

