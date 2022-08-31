Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were ‘Not The Best’ Ideas

mega

Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets.

On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not “the best idea[s]” in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.

Despite evidently rethinking her times walking down the aisle — Madonna was married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008 — the star still makes time for intimacy.

Even after reportedly calling it quits with her longtime beau, Ahlamalik Williams, in April after three years of dating,Madonna, 64, shared in the same clip that “sex” was her “current favorite obsession.”

Beyond her personal life — and evident love of getting it on — the Madame X maven also spoke candidly about her career, revealing that even amid her decades of success, she still has several aspirations, including working with storied rapper Kendrick Lamar.

“There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him, and that’s Kendrick Lamar,” the artist spilled, dubbing his record Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which came out earlier this year, as being “history-making.”

“Mind-bogglingly brilliant,” Madonna continued of the album. “It’s insane.”

Beyond Lamar, the A Leauge of Their Own alum said that she also would love to work alongside pop maven Britney Spears again, who made her return to music last week, releasing “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John on Friday, August 26.

“I am gagging to work with Britney again,” Madonna said of the pop legend. Alongside their live performances, the pair famously collaborated on Spears’ beloved aughts hit, “Me Against The Music,” which appeared on her 2003 album, In the Zone.