Meta will hold the first ever drag show in the metaverse.

Facebook’s parent company is planning to throw a kiki in their virtual universe, titled ‘Queens of the Metaverse’, which will seek to show how tech can “unlock possibilities in fashion design” featuring some of famous drag performers.

They have got ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World’ winner Blu Hydrangea, ‘RuPaul’s Drag UK’ alum Tia Kofi and Adam All, prominent drag kings working on the circuit.

Each of the trio will show off a “show-stopping drag look” created using the VR and AR technology pioneered by company – which is run and founded by Mark Zuckerberg – in association with three British designers from across the LGBT community; Nwora Emenike, a queer non-binary stylist, Sal Mohammed, a gender fluid NHS worker and life coach and Christie Lau, a non-binary Central Saint Martin’s grad.

They hope the show will liberate people from the “limitations of the physical world” and be able to push the envelope even further than they usually do in their acts.

The looks – which has all been devised in the virtual space – will be made into real life garments that will be presented in London in September.

Ineke Paulsen, the tech giant’s director of EMEA marketing said: “Creative communities are central to the development of the metaverse, ensuring that we are building a space for each and every one of us.

“The metaverse and its technologies will enable these creatives to take their imaginations further than they ever thought possible.”

“Drag is art, culture, performance. It’s visual storytelling. The hope is that technologies like virtual reality will help the drag community and other creatives unleash their potential in new and exciting ways”