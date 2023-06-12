Queens of the desert: drag show is oasis of glamour in rural S. Africa

Published by

Relaxnews

By MICHELE SPATARI / AFP Deep in South Africa’s semi-desert Karoo region, a glittery drag show in an old hilltop hotel brings a burst of weekly excitement to a sleepy conservative town. Deep in South Africa’s semi-desert Karoo region, a glittery drag show in an old hilltop hotel brings a burst of weekly excitement to a sleepy conservative town. Every Saturday night, Mark Hinds and Jacques Rabie, the owners of the Karoo Theatrical Hotel, amaze their guests with a night-long cabaret and drag show in the small town of Steytlerville in the Eastern Cape. The show, called “The Steytlerville Follies”…

Read More