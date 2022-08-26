New Revelations: Prince William ‘Jumped In Car To Confront’ Harry After Brother ‘Slammed Phone Down On Him’ Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Published by

Radar Online

Mega

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince Williamwent to confront his brother Harryafter the latter “slammed the phone down on him” over allegations Meghan Marklewas bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.

Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn’t want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin.

Mega

“[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down,” Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote a book about the second in line for King, alleged on Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers.

“Harry didn’t want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry.”

The documentary will be broadcast on August 30 — the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

It will address the accusations brought against Meghan by the Sussexes’ former communications secretary, Jason Knauf in October 2018, in which he claimed the Duchess forced a few staff members to quit over her behavior and had undermined the confidence of another employee at Kensington Palace.

Knauf wrote the allegations in an email to William’s then private secretarySimon Case.

Mega

The accusations against Meghan were brought to light in a report by The Times, just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was set to air.

The program by the French channel BFM TV will also drop another bombshell never before told claim — those who left their positions due to Meghan’s alleged behavior started a WhatsApp group called “The Sussex Survivors’ Club.”

Meghan has always denied she bullied staff members, shooting down the accusations when they were made public.

One of her reps called the allegations a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

Mega

“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” the statement read at the time.

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

Following The Times’ article, Buckingham Palace launched an independent investigation into the complaints against the claims. After the probe was complete, the Palace said they had improved and updated HR policies as a result of the investigation.