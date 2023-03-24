Prince William Dines At LGBTQ-Friendly Restaurant In Poland, Owner Reveals He ‘Had No Idea’ Royal Was Coming

mega

Who needs a formal dinner party, anyway? Poland locals couldn’t believe their eyes when none other than Prince William sat down for a meal at Warsaw’s Buetero Bistro, an eatery dubbed as a LBGTQ-friendly spot.

The father-of-three made the impromptu stop on the night of Wednesday, March 22, where a fellow guest snapped a photo to show the royal, clad in a white button-down shirt, speaking to a waitress.

An insider told a publication that William ordered the pulled pork sandwich with french fries, which rang in at just $10.

“The team from Kensington Palace booked a local restaurant near where they were working and the prince decided to join them,” the source spilled of the gatheirng. “He asked them what they were doing and then asked to come along.”

“It was a great night by all accounts,” added the insider. “The team really appreciated him asking to join them.”

Needless to say, the owner of the restaurant — which bills itself as “an inclusive space where everyone can feel good” — was over the moon to have such a famous face at his establishment.

“We had absolutely no idea they were coming. We had a table booked for 12 people under the name of Daisy. It was supposed to be a Daisy birthday party,” Paweł Zasim told the outlet. “But then a bodyguard appeared and said that this wasn’t going to be a Daisy birthday party and then Prince William walked in.”

The restauranteur noted the group “spent three hours” at the eatery, and at the end of their night, “they said they had a good time.”

Zasim also humbly boasted about his food, revealing William “ate everything so I think he liked it.”

William was in town to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and spoke to Ukrainian refugees.

“The Prince of Wales took the opportunity to thank the President and the Polish people who have done so much to support the people of Ukraine who’ve fled here,” a royal spokesman said. “They discussed the importance of the need for ongoing support to Ukraine and its people.”

